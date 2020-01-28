Simon Grayson insists he's still the right man for the job despite Blackpool slumping to yet another defeat at Wycombe

Simon Grayson believes he's still the right man for the Blackpool manager's job despite suffering yet another costly defeat.

It comes after his Blackpool side were beaten 2-1 by Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park, their fifth defeat from their last six league outings.

It leaves the Seasiders 10 points adrift of the League One play-offs, stretching their winless streak to nine games in all competitions in the process.

Pool fans vented their frustration for the second week running, with calls for Grayson to face the axe only intensifying.

When asked by The Gazette if he believes he's still the right man for the job, Grayson said: “I certainly believe I am, yes.

“The players have got to take some responsibility as well because they’re the ones that go out. We prepare them as well as we can do.

“Of course (this run) isn’t ideal for anybody because we want to get back to winning ways.

“We’ve had a real good January in terms of recruitment and the players will get better with the more games they have.

“We’re working extremely hard to turn this round and we know one result can transform our season. We’ve got to get it quickly and accept we can do things better, and that goes for everybody.”

The Seasiders were undone by a nightmare opening 10 minutes which saw second-placed Wycombe notch two early goals.

Nick Freeman gave them the lead after just five minutes, capitalising on some shambolic defending, before Alex Samuel shrugged off Ben Heneghan to double their lead three minutes later.

Debutant Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall bagged a consolation four minutes from time but it was too little, too late for the Seasiders.

With kick-off delayed for over an hour due to a medical incident in the stadium, there were suggestions that the match may have been abandoned prior to kick-off, but the manager was keen for the game to go ahead as planned.

"We had discussions with the match officials and Wycombe about the game taking place and entirely supported Wycombe in whatever decision they made," Grayson added.

"I would like to praise the fantastic response of the paramedics and send our very best wishes to the Wycombe supporter for a full recovery."