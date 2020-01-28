Simon Grayson insists he's not feeling the pressure despite Blackpool's poor form

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson insists the only pressure he’s feeling is the pressure he puts on himself to succeed.

READ MORE: Blackpool make long trip south to Wycombe Wanderers searching for first win of 2020

Simon Grayson's men head to Wycombe tonight without a win in their last eight games

It comes amid growing unease among Blackpool’s fanbase following the club’s eight-game winless run in all competitions.

It’s seen the Seasiders slip down to 15th in the League One table and eight points adrift of the play-off spots.

Blackpool will be looking to get back to winning ways when they make the long trip south tonight to take on third-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

Speaking ahead of the game, Grayson said: “The only pressure I feel is the pressure I put on myself every day I come into work and every time I’m involved in a game.

“Of course I’m as disappointed as anyone that we’re on this run but it can change very quickly.

“It was only a few weeks ago Sunderland and Portsmouth were struggling then all of a sudden they’ve won three or four on the bounce.

“I’ve got a lot of belief in my players and the staff around me and it won’t be through a lack of trying.

“We’re in every day at 7am and working hard on the training pitch to make it happen.

“People are frustrated, it’s part and parcel of football. But six weeks ago when we beat Fleetwood everyone was really pleased with me, now we’re not on a great run some of those people are going the other way.

“It’s part and parcel of football and I accept that. I’ve been in the game too long to worry about it but I certainly take what people say.”

Given this is Simon Sadler’s first season owning the club, we don’t know how patient he is likely to be.

When asked if Sadler has expressed concern at the club’s recent form, Grayson told The Gazette: “I’ve just come off a call with him now talking about recruitment and other bits and bobs.

“He’s disappointed like we all are because we’ve got high standards of what we want to achieve.

“Nobody wants to be on this run we are at this moment in time.

“I think if you look at the league table it’s just a reflection of how tight this division can be. Two wins and you’re back in and around the play-offs again with 20 odd games to go.

“There’s plenty of football still to be played. We’re all frustrated we’re not where we want to be but all of us, both behind the scenes and on the pitch, are working extremely hard to make it better.

“We know we’ve still got work to do in terms of work on the training pitch to make sure we’re better, but we’re not getting the breaks we deserve at this moment in time.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re working hard to earn those breaks because we’re not using them as an excuse.

“Everyone has to do better to get out of this run and suddenly something can click and you can change the season around. That’s what we’re working extremely hard to achieve.”