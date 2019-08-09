Simon Grayson hopes for more Blackpool signings in final weeks of window

Simon Grayson says he is keen to add to his Blackpool squad but will only bring in players who will improve on what he already has.

The Seasiders have already brought in 10 new players this summer but, with three weeks still remaining of the League One transfer window, manager Grayson hasn’t ruled out further additions.

The transfer window for Premier League and Championship clubs closed yesterday but Blackpool were unaffected and are still able to sign players from England’s top two divisions.

A creative midfielder is likely to be high on Grayson’s list but the Pool boss refused to give too much away when asked which areas of the pitch he was looking to improve.

“We’re still looking and we’ve got that three-week period until September 2 to do that,” the Seasiders boss said.

“We’ve got the basis of a good squad here but we want to keep improving it.

“It’s good for us that there’s no big scramble with all clubs (having their deadline) on the same day because there is a knock-on effect.

“The Premier League players move down to the Championship and some of the players in the Championship filter down when they know they’re not going to be figuring.

“That gives clubs in League One and League Two a three-week period to assess what players are available.

“So in that respect it does give us that leeway to go into the market again.

“There are a couple of areas where we’re looking to strengthen but I’m not going to divulge that information as I think it’s unfair on the players already here.

“But any player who is going to come in has to make us stronger on the pitch and off the pitch.

“They have to fit into the style we want to play and integrate themselves into a good dressing room.”

While Grayson is happy with his squad as it stands, he’s still keen to add depth to make sure there is competition for places across the park.

He also said that players would only leave if the deal was right for the club.

“We’ve got a good squad here, which we want to keep adding to,” Grayson said.

“If a player leaves at any stage of the season that will be because it’s the right thing for the football club.

“We want more bodies in the building to make sure we have difficult decisions to make about who to leave out.

“I’ve said to the players, ‘If you’ve got the shirt for the first game of the season, then do whatever is required to make sure you’ve still got it at the end of the season. If you’ve done that, then you’ve done something right’.”