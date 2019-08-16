Simon Grayson hints some Blackpool summer signings may make early exits

Simon Grayson has suggested one or two of his Blackpool players who haven’t featured yet this season may face the exit door.

Summer signings Jamie Devitt, Ben Tollitt and Adi Yussuf are yet to taste any action this season.

Callum Guy, Rowan Roache and Yusifu Ceesay have not featured in the squad for any of the opening three games either.

However, Grayson says players are unlikely to depart until Blackpool have completed their own transfer business.

The Pool boss said: “I’ll be very surprised come the end of the window if we haven’t brought any new players in and one or two haven’t gone out. We’re working constantly and very hard to try to improve the squad.

“One or two that have not figured too much might need to get some game time elsewhere, whether that’s on loan or on permanent deals – we’ll have to wait and see.

“But we’ll certainly be looking to strengthen the squad. It’s about finding the balance but we have tried to organise behind-closed-doors games to get time for those lads who haven’t played.

“But it might be a better option for them to go and get first-team football somewhere else.

“But we will carry on working on a daily basis to see where we go with the ins and outs.”

With the league just two games old, Grayson admits he’s still assessing his squad, with the transfer window open until September 2.

He added: “When I look at the strength in depth, do I think we’ve got enough? Probably not.

“We’re still looking to see which of those players who haven’t figured so far will play a role in the long term.

“If they don’t look like they are going to figure, it might be their opportunity to leave.

“But we’re concentrating more on the incomings until the later stages of the window.”

One player already linked with a move away is Devitt, who arrived on a free transfer only two months ago.

Steven Pressley, manager of Devitt’s former club Carlisle United, has been quoted as saying he was aware of Devitt being offered to clubs, though he appeared to rule out a return to Brunton Park.

Grayson remained tight-lipped on the speculation, suggesting Devitt may be in the squad to face Oxford United at Bloomfield Road tomorrow.

He added: “I’m not going to name anyone I’m potentially thinking of loaning out, but it might even be a case of players coming to me.

“They might say they’re frustrated with the situation but we’ll address all those things as we go.

“Jamie was involved in the squad on Tuesday night in a sub role and he could be involved again at the weekend, along with one or two others.”