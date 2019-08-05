Simon Grayson hails a winning start on the field and off for Blackpool

Simon Grayson hopes Blackpool’s memorable winning start to the Simon Sadler era will see the supporters come back in their numbers for the entire season.

Over 11,300 fans crammed into Bloomfield Road on Saturday to witness the Seasiders start the new League One campaign with three points.

Jay Spearing and Armand Gnanduillet netted in either half as Pool eased to a comfortable and fully deserved 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

Manager Grayson was impressed with what he saw both on and off the pitch as he made a winning return to the home dugout at Bloomfield Road.

“You can’t complain too much about the day because it really was an unbelievable atmosphere,” the Pool boss said.

“I know I’ve not been at Bloomfield Road much recently but I will be surprised if any atmosphere has matched that in the last 10 years or so.

“It was a fantastic atmosphere – even when we came in at 12 o’clock there were people milling around.

“The people behind the scenes were rushed off their feet because they’ve never been so used to something like this, not for a long, long time anyway.

“We stressed to the players how we needed to give the fans something to cheer about and to get them on the edge of their seats,

“It was a fantastic atmosphere and we want to feel and sample more of these occasions.

“Full credit for them for coming back and backing the owner.

“From the first whistle it was a cracking atmosphere and we’re delighted with the result and the performance.

“Two goals and a clean sheet – you can’t ask for much more than that.

“There are still things we will need to work on throughout the course of the season but it’s a good start and a good platform.

“Any team wants to begin with a positive result and we’ve gone and done that.”

The Seasiders now have a full week to prepare for their next encounter at Southend United on Saturday.

Pool will be looking to build on their positive start against a Shrimpers side who lost their curtain-raiser 1-0 at Coventry City.

Grayson will now concentrate on getting his players prepared for their long trip to Roots Hall, although the supporters can spend more time with their heroes at Bloomfield Road this morning.

Grayson explained: “It’s good to have a full week to get some more work into the players. We’ve got an open day on Monday morning, when the supporters can come down and see the players train.

“After that I’ll have some more time to work with the players, so it’s a perfect opportunity to do some more preparation.

“Let’s hope we can go down to Southend and get another positive result.”