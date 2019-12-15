Simon Grayson explains why Sullay Kaikai was brought off at half-time during Blackpool's draw with Sunderland

Simon Grayson says a stomach bug was the reason behind Sullay Kaikai being brought off at half-time during Blackpool's 1-1 draw with Sunderland yesterday.

The winger, who had endured a quiet opening half, was replaced by Sean Scannell for the start of the second period.

But rather than being a tactical switch, Grayson explained Kaikai had asked to come off during the interval.

“He’s just got a bit of a stomach issue," the Pool boss said.

“You could tell Sullay was one of those players who didn’t really influence the game.

“Over the last few weeks there’s been periods of games where he’s played well and other periods where he’s been quiet.

“It’s been something he’s been carrying but he was brave enough to say he wanted to come off because he wasn’t doing himself justice.

“We brought Scanns on. We could have gone with Joe (Nuttall) up front but Scanns played against Fleetwood on Tuesday in the reserves and was outstanding.

“It was only fair to give him that opportunity and play him in the shape we started with.”