Simon Grayson explains why Jamie Devitt and Ben Tollitt have been allowed to leave Blackpool on loan

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says he had no intention of standing in the way of Jamie Devitt and Ben Tollitt in their search for first-team football.

The summer signings have both left Bloomfield Road on loan deals today having not made a competitive appearance for Blackpool between them.

Devitt, who arrived on a free transfer from Carlisle United in June, has linked up with Gary Bowyer, joining Bradford City on a season-long loan.

Tollitt, meanwhile, has agreed an initial 28-day loan with former side Wrexham, having made the switch from Tranmere Rovers earlier in the summer.

Both players were brought to the club by Terry McPhillips, but since the arrivals of both Simon Sadler and Simon Grayson, have found themselves down the pecking order.

"When a player hasn't played much and clubs enquire about them, I feel it is only fair to ask the players what they would like to do," Grayson explained.

"If they say they would like to go and play first-team football, I have to consider it.

"If it works for the club, like the deals for Ben and Jamie have, then we feel it's only fair to do them.

"Both players will get game time and we'll see what happens in the future for them and us."