Simon Grayson explains why Curtis Tilt was subbed off during Blackpool's defeat to Milton Keynes

Simon Grayson says the decision to take Curtis Tilt off in Blackpool's 3-0 defeat to Milton Keynes was a tactical one.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson to haul players in for extra training after Milton Keynes defeat

The centre back was hauled off the pitch just six minutes after a costly error had gifted the away side their second of the game.

Paul Tisdale's men went on to add a third as the Seasiders lost for the second week running.

When asked why Tilt was brought off, Grayson explained: “We needed to change to a back four because we needed to get back in the game.

“We were contemplating making that change at half time because we weren’t clever enough with the ball and we had to do something different.

“I picked a team to try and win the football match and it wasn’t the right decision because of the result we’ve had.

“But we can’t allow these individual mistakes we’ve been making over the last couple of weeks because you’re shooting yourself in the foot.”

Tilt received boos from sections of the home crowd after appearing to take too long to walk off the pitch.

It came at a time when Grayson's men were trailing by two goals and were desperately searching for a route back into the game.

“I didn’t see that, I was concentrating on the players who could affect the game at that moment in time," Grayson added.

“I’ll deal with that if he’s done that, because we’re all in this together.

“I pick the team. Did I pick the right one? No, because we lost the game.

“If we win the game everybody is happy, but if I mix it up and make 11 changes on Tuesday night nobody one can have any complaints.”