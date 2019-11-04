Simon Grayson explains why Blackpool top scorer Armand Gnanduillet is key to how the Seasiders play

Simon Grayson says Blackpool "don't look a good team" when top goalscorer Armand Gnanduillet is not at his best.

READ MORE: Blackpool's style of play in Peterborough win must be the benchmark



The striker capped his return to the side with a brace in Saturday's thrilling 4-3 win against free-scoring Peterborough United.

Gnanduillet, who now has nine for the season, was left on the bench for the goalless draw against Burton Albion in Pool’s previous outing.

But the 27-year-old issued the perfect response - his two goals a reward for his tireless display up against Peterborough's bullied defenders.

“We asked him before the game to go and rustle a few feathers and use his size,” Grayson said.

“There’s been a few games recently where he’s not played to his capability that he’s got and what we expect from him. But he’s responded well.

“We’re going to need those options because he’s got to look across to the bench and see (Joe) Nuttall and (Ryan) Hardie, who are itching to get game time.

“He was a handful, he never gave their back four a rest. The ball was coming up to him and it was sticking.

“When Armand doesn’t get hold of it, we don’t look a good team. When he gets hold of it, it gives us a base to play from and we can get our key players into the game.

“He’s done that, he’s taken his goals so well done to him.”