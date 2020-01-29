Simon Grayson explains why Armand Gnanduillet and Liam Feeney were dropped for Blackpool's defeat at Wycombe

Simon Grayson has explained why top goalscorer Armand Gnanduillet and 'assist King' Liam Feeney were dropped for Blackpool's 2-1 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers last night.

The duo were surprisingly named among the substitutes at Adams Park, Grayson opting to go with Joe Nuttall and Gary Madine in attack instead.

Gnanduillet and Feeney did eventually make it onto the pitch in the 71st minute but by then it was too little, too late.

“Of course it was (a big call to leave them out)," Grayson admitted.

“We just thought Gary Madine and Joe Nuttall did well off the bench at Lincoln when they made for a decent combination and looked like they might cause problems.

“We decided to see how that went.

“With Liam Feeney, he’ll probably be the first to admit he’s probably not played as well as he has done all season in that wing-back role.

“But we’ve chopped and changed with the system because we’re trying to find a formula of trying to get back to winning ways.

“We did look better second half when we went to a four but it’s obviously something we have to address and look into.

“Whoever is out on that pitch has to do better with and without the ball and hopefully that will be the case at the weekend.”

The Seasiders paid the price for a shambolic opening 10 minutes which saw the home side score twice, Nick Freeman handing them an early lead before Alex Samuel made it 2-0.

Grayson's side were at sixes and sevens for much of the second half and faced a barrage of pressure down their left-hand side in particular.

Marc Bola was left exposed with no winger in front of him, Grayson instead opting to use Grant Ward in a central role alongside Jay Spearing and Connor Ronan.

Explaining that decision, the Pool boss told The Gazette: “We played with a 3-5-2 so Grant played there in the game against Lincoln and it seemed to work quite well.

“It gives us the opportunity for us to keep the ball but Grant was like many players, he was off the pace in the first 10 minutes where they got their two-goal advantage.

“It was a tough opening spell for many players.”