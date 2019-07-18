Simon Grayson explains plan for Blackpool's friendly double-header

Blackpool face two friendlies on the same day on Saturday when they travel to both Barrow and Altrincham for a pre-season double header.

Simon Grayson will split his squad for the two games, which both kick off at 3pm.

The Pool boss is expected to attend the Barrow game, where he will come up against former Pool favourite Ian Evatt in the Holker Street dugout.

First-team coach Ian Dawes, meanwhile, will then lead the Seasiders at Altrincham.

“We’ll take two teams and the majority of players will play 90 minutes," Grayson told The Gazette.

“That’s a step-up from the usual 45 minutes and 60 minutes most players have done so far.

“I will go to one game, Ian Dawes will take the other one so we’ll be stretched in terms of staff, but it will a benefit for the players to get those minutes.”

The Seasiders were due to take on Southport next Tuesday, however that friendly has now been cancelled.

Southport have recently re-laid their pitch and, having taken advice from a pitch consultant, have decided it would be too soon to play a game on the new surface.

However, both clubs remain in discussions regarding the potential to play the friendly elsewhere, although there is a possibility this could be behind closed doors.

“You can’t help it when the pitch isn’t going to be ready," Grayson said. "They also had a game against Blackburn that has also been called off as well.

“We’re just in the process of deciding if we’ll have another game, or do we just do a clear week of training?

“It’s something I’ll decide in the next few days.”