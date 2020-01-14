Simon Grayson expecting Blackpool to be one of the busiest clubs in England during January transfer window

Simon Grayson has boldly claimed that he expects Blackpool to be one of the busiest clubs in England during this month's transfer window.

The Seasiders have already been busy this month bringing in two new players in the form of Jordan Thorniley from Sheffield Wednesday and Marc Bola, who has rejoined the club from Middlesbrough.

Grant Ward, meanwhile, arrived on a free transfer at the end of December prior to the window opening.

But Grayson still wants to enhance the quality of his squad in all areas of the pitch and expects to be busy for the remainder of the month - with both incomings and outgoings.

“There is no doubt that we’re still going to be very active in this transfer market, whether it’s in or outs. We’ll be doing a lot of deals, I’m pretty sure," the Pool boss told The Gazette.

“I would expect us to be one of the busiest clubs up and down the country with deals both in and out of the football club.

“On Friday I thought we could have two more coming in, on Saturday it was a maybe, Monday morning it could go either way.

“It’s just the way the window is, it can frustrate you, it can excite you, but it certainly keeps you busy because you’re constantly in conversations with people above you in the club and agents and other things.

“It’s a busy time. Do I think we’ll get some in (before the next league game)? Let’s wait and see.”

Grayson has previously suggested that one position Pool could look to recruit in is the goalkeeping department.

That follows the recent injury to Jak Alnwick, who recently underwent successful surgery on an arm injury he suffered in the Boxing Day defeat to Accrington Stanley.

“The surgery went well and he was in and out within a day," Grayson said.

“He had it in a sling for a couple of days but everything went really well.

“It’ll be 12 weeks, it might be shorter, it might be longer, it just depends on the healing process. Some heal quicker than others.

“But the operation was successful and hopefully he’s back sooner rather than later."

When asked if the Seasiders could look to bring in a replacement goalkeeper, Grayson added: “We’re looking at all different departments of the team in terms of what needs to be strengthened."