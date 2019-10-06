Simon Grayson: Confidence never wavered at Blackpool during sticky patch

Simon Grayson insists the confidence levels among his Blackpool players never wilted despite last month’s mixed form. The Seasiders ended September in positive fashion, winning two of their final three games, but this came on the back of a poor run of results. Grayson’s side drew three successive League One games at the end of August before back-to-back defeats against Coventry City and MK Dons. Despite these setbacks, Grayson (right) insists his players always believed they would turn it around. He said: “I don’t think the confidence has really been affected by the two results we had against MK Dons and Coventry. “In the Coventry game, we played well for 30-odd minutes and were leading 2-0. “We also played well in patches against MK Dons but made some bad mistakes. “But we’ve responded in a positive manner by going to Doncaster and getting a win, getting a point at Accrington and then beating Lincoln.” The Seasiders will be looking to build on their encouraging recent mini-run when they make the trip to Bolton Wanderers tonight. The clash has been moved to Monday after it was picked for live coverage by Sky Sports. On whether that will make any difference, Grayson said: “It doesn’t bother me. You’ve probably seen my ugly face on the telly too often over a number of years. “Whether it’s extra motivation for the players to showcase their talents, I don’t know. “But they’ve got to realise they have to do what they normally do when the TV cameras aren’t there. It is what it is. “Perhaps the only people really affected by it are the supporters, because if it was on a Saturday there would probably be a bigger crowd. “We’re in on Saturday and Sunday to make sure we’re ready and that’s a great excuse to make sure I don’t have to go shopping.” Despite not playing on Saturday, Pool actually climbed a place to fifth as Sunderland’s 2-0 defeat at Lincoln saw them slip below the Seasiders on goal difference. Grayson added: “We said before the Lincoln game that had we won we would have moved up a couple of positions, then we could see how the results went elsewhere at the weekend. “This time it will be the reverse and we see where we are after the weekend’s games have been played. “It doesn’t really matter when you play, so all we’ve got to do is focus on Monday, to the best of our abilities and make sure we do whatever is required to get the three points.”

READ MORE: Liam Feeney relishes televised clash with former club

The Seasiders ended September in positive fashion, winning two of their final three games, but this came on the back of a poor run of results.

Grayson’s side drew three successive League One games at the end of August before back-to-back defeats against Coventry City and MK Dons.

Despite these setbacks, Grayson insists his players always believed they would turn it around.

He said: “I don’t think the confidence has really been affected by the two results we had against MK Dons and Coventry.

“In the Coventry game, we played well for 30-odd minutes and were leading 2-0.

“We also played well in patches against MK Dons but made some bad mistakes.

“But we’ve responded in a positive manner by going to Doncaster and getting a win, getting a point at Accrington and then beating Lincoln.”

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their encouraging recent mini-run when they make the trip to Bolton Wanderers on Monday.

The clash has been moved after it was picked for live coverage by Sky Sports.

On whether that will make any difference, Grayson said: “It doesn’t bother me. You’ve probably seen my ugly face on the telly too often over a number of years.

“Whether it’s extra motivation for the players to showcase their talents, I don’t know.

“But they’ve got to realise they have to do what they normally do when the TV cameras aren’t there. It is what it is.

“Perhaps the only people really affected by it are the supporters, because if it was on a Saturday there would probably be a bigger crowd.

“We’re in on Saturday and Sunday to make sure we’re ready and that’s a great excuse to make sure I don’t have to go shopping.”

Despite not playing on Saturday, Pool actually climbed a place to fifth as Sunderland’s 2-0 defeat at Lincoln saw them slip below the Seasiders on goal difference. A win over Wanderers will lift Grayson's side to third.

The manager added: “We said before the Lincoln game that had we won we would have moved up a couple of positions, then we could see how the results went elsewhere at the weekend.

“This time it will be the reverse and we see where we are after the weekend’s games have been played.

“It doesn’t really matter when you play, so all we’ve got to do is focus on Monday, to the best of our abilities and make sure we do whatever is required to get the three points.”