Simon Grayson challenges Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet to keep performing amid transfer talk

Armand Gnanduillet needs to focus on performing on a consistent basis for Blackpool and not allow the recent transfer speculation to affect him.

That’s according to his manager Simon Grayson, who suggested the only way for the striker to keep his name in the spotlight is to maintain a high level of performance.

It comes amid interest in the 27-year-old from Championship side Charlton Athletic, who have identified the 15-goal striker as a potential replacement for Lyle Taylor.

Gnanduillet, who is out of contract at the end of the season, agreed a £325,000 move to The Valley during the summer, only for the deal to break down on the eve of the transfer window.

But it’s now believed the Seasiders are unlikely to sanction a move this month given Simon Sadler’s hopes of making the League One play-offs this season.

With Gnanduillet’s importance to the side, the club are unlikely to sanction any deal unless a sizeable bid is tabled.

“We’ve been honest with Armand, so we’ll just let him get on with his game,” Grayson said.

“We want him to keep playing like he is and hope he keeps adding to his tally.

“I think if any player is being linked to another club then all they’ve got to do is keep doing the best they can do because that will only increase the awareness of other people that you’re doing well.

“We sign players based on how well they are doing for their other clubs and based on recommendations as well.

“It’s speculation and it can chop and change. Can I say all my players are going to be here come the end of the window? No.

“Can I say we’re going to have 10 new ones? Honestly, I don’t know where we’re going to be.

“All I can say is that we’re actively working very hard behind the scenes to improve the squad.

“We feel the squad does need a bit of an injection of a little bit more quality, which has been highlighted over the last month.

“We’ve done okay in games but we want better to improve the standard of the team.”