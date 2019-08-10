Simon Grayson: Blackpool’s win was the ideal start to Simon Sadler’s ownership

Simon Grayson says last weekend’s winning start to the new season was the perfect way to begin the Simon Sadler era both on and off the pitch.

The club’s new owner watched on from the directors’ box as a bumper crowd of 11,300 witnessed the Seasiders ease to a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers.

Sadler certainly enjoyed the occasion, pumping his fist and waving to the Blackpool fans whenever they asked for a wave.

“He was buzzing obviously with the situation,” Grayson told The Gazette.

“I told him there’s not too many owners who have their name sung throughout the game; let’s hope in a few more years they’re doing the same because that can change.

“It was a perfect day in terms of everything that happened on and off the pitch.

“He’s bought a football club and he certainly enjoyed what was happening.

“Long may that continue and hopefully there’s many more days and nights for him to be happy about and the supporters cherish as well.”

Jay Spearing and Armand Gnanduillet were the men to get the goals for Pool, who travel to Southend today looking to make it two wins from two.

Grayson has since admitted there was added pressure on him and his players to get the three points, suggesting losing the game was just not an option after all the positive changes at Bloomfield Road this summer.

“It was a really good performance on the pitch, I thought the players did ever so well,” Grayson added.

“They defended when they needed to and looked a threat when we were going forward.

“It was a good start from that perspective and two goals and a clean sheet obviously help.

“Off the pitch it was an incredible atmosphere; from the minute we walked in at 12pm, there were loads of people around.

“The noise inside the stadium was bouncing and exciting and it seems everyone enjoyed their day.

“I think it was important to get that win after all the positivity around the club this summer, with the new signings, Simon Sadler coming in and all those other factors.

“We couldn’t really afford to lose really, we didn’t want it to be a damp squib come 5pm on Saturday but we did our job on the pitch and the supporters did their job off the pitch.

“Regardless of what has happened in the past, it’s always nice to start the season with a win on the first day of the season, so that was always the aim.”