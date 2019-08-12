Simon Grayson: Blackpool's James Husband will learn from 'lack of professionalism' of Southend dismissal

Simon Grayson says he was disappointed with the lack of professionalism James Husband showed in receiving a red card in Blackpool's win at Southend United at the weekend.

With the Seasiders cruising and three goals ahead, the wing back produced a bruising challenge on Southend defender Elvis Bwomono by the corner flag.

Fortunately for Pool it wasn't to matter, with the home side only able to pull back the one consolation goal, Grayson's men cruising to a 3-1 win to make it two wins from two in League One.

Speaking post-match Grayson said he had no complaints with the referee's decision and, having watched it back, says he's not changed his mind.

“My view now is no different to what I thought at the time," he told The Gazette.

“As I said after the game on Saturday, regardless of whether it’s a good tackle or a bad tackle, James didn’t need to put himself in that position with the officials.

“We watched it on the bus coming back and the lads were cringing every time it came on.

“It was a complete lack of professionalism from James, which I didn’t really expect from someone like him.

“We were cruising at 3-0 and it made it a little bit more uncomfortable than we would have liked it to have been for the last half an hour.

“We’re going to lose a good player who has settled in really quickly for three games.

“He’s disappointed and he’s apologised, all I’d say is you learn from those experiences whether it’s you or someone else has been involved in.”

Husband will now miss the first of three games in tomorrow night's Carabao Cup first round encounter against Macclesfield Town.

That, Grayson says, will present the opportunity for someone else to stake their claim.

“We’ve got flexibility within the group," the Pool boss added.

“We’ve got Nathan Shaw who has done well pre-season, he can potentially play that side.

“We’ve got other players who are adaptable as well and that’s what we’re going to need throughout the course of the year.”