Simon Grayson: Blackpool's fortunes may have changed but my style hasn't

Simon Grayson insists Blackpool’s winning form isn’t the result of any change in his style – and he still isn’t convinced he has silenced the critics.

A run of five games without a win had seen only three goals scored and resulted in some fans voicing discontent at the manager’s pragmatic approach – but since then the Seasiders have won four games on the spin, notching 11 goals in the process.

The Pool boss said: “My philosophy hasn’t changed from the start of the season until now.

“We want to win games with a solid base defensively but also we want to play attacking football and score goals.

“The reason why we didn’t score too many goals was because of the unavailability of players.

“People are entitled to their opinion but I will move on and try to win football matches.

“We’ve not changed the training too much – it’s what we’ve been doing for large parts of the season.

“Players have got to have a little bit more belief in themselves but it’s no coincidence that when your three or four best players are back on the pitch it gives you that extra threat going forward.

“It doesn’t take a scientist to work out good players make for good performances and score goals.

“That’s what we kept on saying all along when we were struggling for goals.

“Other players have come into the team and scored goals – people like Matty Virtue have been in and around things and then taken opportunities.

“We tweaked the system a little bit but having certain personnel back has certainly helped us.”

But Grayson doesn’t expect to come under less scrutiny now the goals have started to flow.

“Probably not,” he added. “As coaches and managers we’re all there to be scrutinised with everything we do.

“You try to do it to the best of your abilities and work with the group of players you have available to you.”

But Grayson is certainly not getting carried away by Pool’s upturn in fortunes.

He explained: “We’re progressing, that’s all I’ll say. As a club we’re progressing and we’re making strides on the pitch, but we’ve got to keep doing it on a daily basis and game by game.

“I’ve been in football long enough to know that if you get a step ahead of yourself you’ll come unstuck.

“We’ll try to carry on the momentum, confidence and belief that we’ve got.”