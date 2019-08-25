Simon Grayson and Jordan Thompson full of praise for Blackpool's support at Rochdale

Both Simon Grayson and Jordan Thompson lavished praise on Blackpool's impressive away support at Rochdale yesterday.

Pool were backed by 2,014 fans at Spotland, making up almost 50 per cent of the 4,664 crowd.

But it wasn't just the size of the following that impressed both Grayson and Thompson, who also made reference to the boisterous away support.

“They have been fantastic since I’ve come back to the football club," Grayson said.

“It was a point I made to the players that we’ve got over 2,000 supporters here, so let’s make sure we send them home in good spirits.

“Okay, we’ve not won the game but I’m hoping the performance will have sent them home in good hearts.”

Thompson, who was Blackpool's best performer on the day, was also full of praise for the supporters who made the trip to Spotland.

“We’ve started well, which is always positive, and obviously the fans have been brilliant and continue to back us," the midfielder said.

“There’s a good buzz around the place. The fans have been brilliant and we just want to get the results for them.

“Against Rochdale they’ve probably gone away happy enough because the performance was good but we just want to keep getting those three points.”