Shrewsbury boss relieved to avoid extra-time in FA Cup upset ahead of Blackpool clash

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts, whose side travel to Bloomfield Road on Saturday, was relieved to avoid extra-time in their FA Cup upset last night.

The Shrews came from two goals down to beat Championship side Stoke City 3-2 in their third round replay at the bet365 Stadium.

Shrewsbury, who scored three goals in 10 second-half minutes, will now face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round.

When asked what he was feeling after Shrewsbury’s third goal went in, Ricketts said: “I was thinking ‘that’s alright’, we won’t have extra-time now which will be nice for the weekend.

“What really pleased me after that was the composure to play the last 10 minutes to kill a bit of time and knowing how to see a game out.

“We were naive at that when I first came in here but we were far better at it here. So there were an awful lot of positives to take out of it.

“It will be a great game for us in the next round and I’m sure it will be a sellout, it’s something to look forward to and at the time we will look forward to it.

“I don’t want to be a humbug but I said to the players you must recover now. Why? Because we’ve got a big game on Saturday.

“This should give us belief. I think this group of players don’t quite believe at times how to win games, there’s more than one way.”