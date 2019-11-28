'Shocking performance': Fans express anger at Blackpool's EFL Trophy defeat to Scunthorpe

Abo Eisa celebrates scoring the second of his two goals
Blackpool crashed out of the EFL Trophy at the second round stage with a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to League Two outfit Scunthorpe United.

Here's what Pool fans had to say about the result: