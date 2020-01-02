Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk explains why Jordan Thorniley was allowed to join Blackpool

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has explained why he allowed highly-regarded defender Jordan Thorniley leave the club and make the move to Blackpool.

The 23-year-old completed a move to the Seasiders on New Year's Day, joining for an undisclosed fee.

Thorniley was deemed surplus to requirements at Wednesday, having fallen behind Tom Lees, Dominic Iorfa, Julian Börner and David Bates in the pecking order for a centre-half spot.

Speaking after Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Hull City yesterday, Monk told our sister paper The Sheffield Star: "In terms of that area, we have a lot competition and numbers.

"I think it (the deal) was good for both parties.

"Jordan has been fantastic. He has been a real pleasure to work with but he is at the stage where he needs to go and play regular first-team football. He wasn't going to get that here."

Thorniley made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Owls after arriving from Everton in July 2016.

"Good luck to him," Monk added. "He is a really good kid and I'm sure he is going to do very well there.

"That area is really strong in terms of numbers and that is the reason why we let it happen."

Thorniley could be involved for Pool in Saturday's FA Cup third round clash against Reading.