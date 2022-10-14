Sheffield United v Blackpool: Build-up, team news and live updates from Bramall Lane
Blackpool will be looking to claim a second win on the spin when they make the trip to Bramall Lane this afternoon to take on the early league leaders.
To find out if they can, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.
Sheffield United v Blackpool - live updates
Key Events
- LIVE: Sheffield United 0-0 Blackpool
- Seasiders looking to make it back-to-back wins
- Blades remain top despite enduring three-game winless run
How will the Seasiders line up?
The Seasiders still have a number of injury concerns to consider, although the picture could become a little clearer over the next week or two.
Opposition view
“Every game is a good chance, but we also know every game you have to be at your best,” Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said.
“Blackpool have done well against the teams fancied and they have had some good results. They won’t be pushovers.
“We have had a good week on the grass and we are looking forward to it. We have to be ready.”
Michael Appleton’s pre-match comments
“This is as tough as it gets this weekend.
“What I mean by that is that recently I mentioned how difficult a place Sunderland is when it gets going and Bramall Lane is very similar.
“But there’s a reason why they’re top of the league. They’re a very good team, they’re well organised and have a good coach. But top players as well, in all positions.
“They have some really outstanding players in certain positions as well for this level and there’s a reason why there’s among the top goalscorers, they’re very lenient in not giving goals away and in all areas of the pitch they’re right up there in the top two or three in terms of shots, crosses, whatever it may be, they’re right up there in almost every stat you can mention.
“We’re up against it, but there’s a real sense - especially after last Saturday - that the players are excited about it, so we’re really looking forward to it.
“These are the type of games if you manage to get a result are the ones you end up talking about come the end of the season - ‘oh, do you remember that afternoon at Bramall Lane, we did this, we did that’ and so on.
“So we’re looking forward to what will be a difficult task ahead of us.”
Team news
James Husband will be unavailable again as a result of his calf injury.
The defender, above, could be back for the Hull City game on Wednesday, although the derby against Preston is looking more likely.
Rhys Williams has trained for the last three or four days on his return from a shin injury, but this game is also likely to come too soon for him.
There is better news regarding Gary Madine, who should be available despite his niggling groin complaint.
Jordan Gabriel is unlikely to feature until 2023 after Michael Appleton revealed the right-back’s knee injury is likely to require surgery.
That means he remains on the sidelines with Kevin Stewart (calf and fractured foot), Lewis Fiorini (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (quad) and Jake Beesley (fractured foot).
Sheffield United have a number of injury issues of their own, although they could be boosted by the return of Anel Ahmedhodžić and Oli McBurnie.
Match preview
Blackpool make the trip to South Yorkshire full of confidence after getting back to winning ways last weekend with a thoroughly deserved 3-1 victory against Watford.
In fact, it’s been a good few weeks for Michael Appleton’s side since the return from the international week. The Seasiders were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Norwich City before claiming a hard-earned goalless draw against Sunderland.
It leaves Blackpool 19th in the table, four points clear of the bottom three and three points adrift of the top 10.
Today they take on a Sheffield United side that remain top of the Championship, despite their run of three games without a win.
Like Blackpool,Paul Heckingbottom’s side have struggled with injuries in recent weeks which has seen them lose two of their last three, drawing the other.
Today’s referee is David Webb, who last took charge of a Blackpool game on the opening day of the season for the 1-0 win against Reading.
Webb has officiated 12 games so far this season, dishing out 31 yellow cards but no reds.
Good afternoon
And welcome to today’s live blog.
Blackpool will be looking to claim a second win on the spin when they make the trip to Bramall Lane this afternoon to take on the early league leaders.
To find out if they can, follow our blog for build-up, team news, live match updates and post-match reaction.