Season ticket update: Blackpool FC closing in on 4,300 mark

Blackpool FC have sold almost 4,300 season tickets with two months still remaining until the start of the 2019/20 League One campaign.

Just shy of 750 season tickets have been sold since The Gazette’s latest update last Thursday, when the figure stood at 3,536.

The latest figure, as of the close of play yesterday, stands at 4,275, as the club closes in on their initial 6,000 target.

However, should sales surpass that 6,000 figure this summer, a further target of 10,000 will be put in place.

The club had just over 1,800 season ticket holders when the interim board were first appointed back in February.

Board member Tim Fielding told BBC Radio Lancashire earlier this week he believes the club are on course to average gates of 10,000 next season.

“The current sales are really encouraging,” Fielding said.

“It’s probably two-and-a-half times up from the sales from last season which were obviously affected because of the boycott.

“I’m hoping we’re going to see a steady stream of sales and then the introduction of the new owner before too long should hopefully push us on to the figures we all want to see, which is having five-figure crowds on average.

“We averaged that between February and the end of the season and we want that to continue.”