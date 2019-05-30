Season ticket update: Blackpool FC closing in on 4,000 sales ahead of early-bird deadline

Blackpool FC are closing in on 4,000 season ticket sales ahead of tomorrow’s early-bird deadline.

Supporters have until 7pm on Friday to snap up their adult season ticket at the cheaper price of £269 and £219 for seniors.

Just shy of 1,000 season tickets have been sold since The Gazette’s latest update last Thursday, when the figure stood at 2,584.

The latest figure, as of the close of play yesterday, stands at 3,536, meaning the club are well past the halfway point of their initial 6,000 target.

However, should sales surpass that 6,000 figure this summer, a further target of 10,000 will be put in place.

Supporters who purchased season tickets and mini-season tickets last season also have until Friday to renew their existing seat. Seats are being held on reserve until close of business tomorrow.

The ticket office is open from 9am until 7pm both today and Friday.