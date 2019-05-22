Season ticket update: Blackpool FC close in on halfway point of 6,000 target

Blackpool FC’s season ticket sales for the 2019/20 campaign have now passed the 2,500 mark.

Around 600 season tickets have been purchased in the last week, meaning the club are closing in on the halfway point of their initial 6,000 target with a week still to go before the early-bird deadline for discount prices.

However, should sales surpass that 6,000 figure this summer, a further target of 10,000 will be put in place.

In total, 2,584 season tickets have been sold. This time last week, the figure stood at 1,943.

Blackpool fans now have three ways to purchase their season ticket for the 2019/20 campaign after the club introduced a six-month instalment plan.

The plan, which offers an alternative to purchasing a season ticket upfront or on finance over nine months, allows supporters to spread the cost of a season ticket on a credit/debit card.

Starting from £49.84 per month for an adult, you simply make the first payment for your season ticket immediately and then have a further five monthly payments deducted from your card.

Claire Fitzsimmons, speaking on behalf of the club, said: “The club has continually strived to give supporters the best possible opportunity of purchasing a season ticket and feels that the introduction of this third payment option will now enable us to do that.

“It has taken a lot of work in a relatively short timeframe to introduce both the six and nine month payment schemes, especially since Zebra Finance withdrew from the market.

“However we are now in a position where we can fully support our fans by making a season ticket more affordable.”