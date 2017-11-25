Seasiders’ striker can target 20 goals this season

Colin Daniel has tipped his Blackpool team-mate Kyle Vassell to bag 20 goals this season.

The striker is already on the verge of hitting double figures, having found the back of the net on eight occasions so far this season.

The 25-year-old has scored in consecutive games since returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out of action for four matches, and his absence was keenly felt according to Daniel.

“If we get the ball in the box for Vass at the minute he’s going to put them away,” he said.

“Kyle is more than good enough to play in the Championship, if not the Premier League, so we know if we create chances for him he can get 20 goals this season.

“It’s not just the goals that we miss when he isn’t available either; it’s the pressing, the aggression and the way he puts defenders under pressure.”

Daniel has played a leading role in Blackpool’s bright start to the season, which sees them sit in 10th place in League One.

“I think we’ve seen the majority of the teams now and we’re more than capable of beating anyone on our day,” the 29-year-old added.

“We’re playing some of the best football we have for a while so if we can push towards the play-offs this season that would be good.

“Everyone has seen what we can do when we pass the ball; we are a threat and create a lot of chances. If we can eradicate the silly mistakes from set pieces then I think we’ll be alright this season.”