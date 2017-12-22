Seasiders’ skipper says players must step up

Blackpool skipper Jimmy Ryan insists his side can’t afford to use their recent injury woes as an excuse for their poor form.

The Seasiders have picked up just one win from their last nine league games in a spell marred by injuries to the likes of Kyle Vassell, Clark Robertson and Curtis Tilt.

While the latter two have since returned, Pool remain without their top two strikers in Vassell and Cullen and Ryan admits they have been a miss.

“We’re always positive and we go into every game expecting to do well and to go and try and get those three points,” he said.

“Results haven’t been great as of late but the performances haven’t been too bad.

“We’re playing good football but we’ve obviously got a few strikers missing which is showing at the minute with our lack of goals.

“But it’s something we’re working on as a team and we’re hoping it is something we can put right over the Christmas period and get some points on the board.

“When injuries happen it is disappointing but every squad will have them at some point. Throughout the season you expect that.

“Unfortunately for us it’s happened up top but we do have other lads who can step in and they’ve got to make the difference and get some goals.

“But we’ve got to chip in with goals from all over the pitch, it’s not just down to the strikers. You see Kelvin (Mellor) has been coming up with the goals of late so we’ve got to share it round. It’s on everyone’s shoulders so hopefully we can step up to the plate.

“This weekend will be a tough game, but we go there focusing on ourselves.”