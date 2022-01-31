Seasiders set £1.5m price tag for starlet, Preston North End reject Cardiff City approach for winger

Today is the final day of the January window.

By Molly Burke
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:00 am
31st January 2022 - Deadline Day rumours

Blackpool have had a relatively successful month – bringing in Jake Beesley from Rochdale and Charlie Kirk on loan from Charlton Athletic, while they made Owen Dale’s stay on Bloomfield Road permanent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They have parted ways with DAniel Leo Gretarsson, Teddy Howe, Demetri Mitchell, Oliver Sarkic and Cameron Antwi (loan), while they face a battle to keep hold of star man Josh Bowler.

Here are the best of today’s deadline day rumours...

SeasidersPreston North EndCardiff CityJosh BowlerBlackpool