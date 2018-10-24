Scunthorpe United boss Stuart McCall feels Blackpool defeat was 'harsh'

Stuart McCall believes his Scunthorpe United side were more than worthy of a point in their 1-0 defeat to Blackpool last night.

Armand Gnanduillet's 19th-minute goal proved to be the difference as Blackpool hung on to claim their second win in the space of just four days.

Scunthorpe had chances to earn point but a rearguard display from the Seasiders saw them claim their eighth clean sheet of the season.

McCall, whose side have now lost four of their last five, said he couldn't have asked for much more from his men.

"I felt we certainly deserved something out of the game," he said.

"It was a really tough one, on the back of the way we were defeated on Saturday (wasting a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Wycombe Wanderers), which was a real boot in the gonads I’ve got to say.

“All I asked for was a bit of character and a response to what happened on Saturday, because it hurt everyone. When you’re 2-0 up, even to get back to 2-2 hurts, but to lose in the 95th minute like we did, we needed big character because we were going to a side that’s the in-form team in the division, and have lost one game all season.

“They are one of the fittest and biggest sides in the league, and were on a high and playing well, so we had to stand up to them.

"After the first 10-15 minutes, we started growing into it, had some kicked off the line, saved and put balls in across the box. I asked for a response and there’s no doubt we got that.

"That’s what we need now. We’ve set the bar in terms of desire, togetherness and teamwork because that’s what we need to be – together.

“When you’re on a sticky patch and a difficult run, that’s when you need to stand up and be counted, and I thought a lot of the lads did that. They are strong from set-pieces and are a big side, but we gave them problems and if we’d got the equaliser, it would have been well deserved.

“We went a goal down early on and it was a test of character but we got through that. Obviously now we need to start building on that. We’re never happy when we get beat, but there are ways to get beat (if you do) and we had a good go. I’ll take that effort every week.”