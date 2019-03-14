Scorer Michael Nottingham's Blackpool goal is more game-time

Michael Nottingham hopes his goal in the midweek draw against Doncaster Rovers will finally earn him more time on the pitc

The 29-year-old has made 34 Blackpool appearances this season but has started only twice in 2019.

Tuesday’s cameo off the bench was only the right-back’s second appearance since January.

He slammed home his fourth goal of the season to give Pool the lead against Doncaster but they were forced to settle for a point after Tommy Rowe dragged the visitors level.

Nottingham said: “I’m very happy to get the goal but I’m just happy to get on the pitch and help out.

“I’m disappointed with the result because I felt we were the better team and created the more chances.

“Obviously I’ve been disappointed in recent weeks but the team is just so competitive.

“I’ve just had to wait for my chance and it’s come here, and I think I’ve taken advantage of it.

“We’re very disappointed we didn’t win because I didn’t see their goal coming – we looked solid.

“If anything, it looked as though we were going to push on and get the second goal because we were getting a few chances.

“Their goal just came out of nowhere. It was a game we needed to win, so we’re very disappointed but it was very important we didn’t lose to make sure we kept up the pace.

“There’s still a long way to go and a lot of points to play for, so we’ve just got to try to take the positives and move on from it.”

When asked if he can keep his place for the trip to Burton Albion on Saturday, Nottingham said: “I hope so.

“It’s been disappointing in recent weeks but I’m just going to keep doing what I’ve been doing, which is to work hard in training, keep my head down and do the best I can.

“If I get a chance I know I’ve got to give everything and see what happens.”

Nottingham’s chances of more game-time could be boosted by Blackpool’s mounting injury list.

Both Donervon Daniels and Curtis Tilt hobbled off on Tuesday, joining Marc Bola, Ollie Turton and Callum Guy in the treatment room.

“It’s an opportunity for me,” Nottingham admitted. “Before the game I was thinking about how big the squad is and how competitive it is, then all of a sudden we lose a couple to injuries and it looks like we’re down to the bare bones again.

“It’s crazy how things change so quickly but personally I’m hoping I can play in the next game and prove myself.”