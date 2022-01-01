Ryan Wintle returns as Blackpool make three changes for New Year's Day clash against Hull City

The Seasiders are boosted by the return of Ryan Wintle, who goes straight into the starting line-up in place of Callum Connolly, who drops down to the bench.

Connolly was Blackpool’s standout performer against Middlesbrough, but is rested having not trained for a week leading up to that game on Wednesday night.

Wintle’s return is one of three changes Critchley has made to his team, as he brings Josh Bowler and Shayne Lavery back in following their impressive cameos off the bench against Boro.

Daniel Gretarsson and Jerry Yates are the two to make way as Blackpool revert to the 4-4-2 formation they’ve more often than not adopted this season.

Jordan Gabriel serves the second game of his two-game suspension for his red card in the Boxing Day defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Despite being dismissed for two yellows, the right-back has been kept out for two games having been sent off for Nottingham Forest earlier in the season.

Chris Maxwell, Luke Garbutt, Reece James, Kevin Stewart, Matty Virtue, Grant Ward, Sonny Carey and Owen Dale all remain sidelined through a mixture of injuries and Covid, making it nine absentees in total.

Hull, who return to action after having two consecutive games postponed due to Covid, make one change from their last outing, the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest the week before Christmas.

The Seasiders will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering gut-wrenching back-to-back defeats.

While Critchley's side have still been performing well in recent weeks, they've only won one of their last 10 games.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Wintle, Bowler, Anderson, Lavery, Madine

Subs: Moore, Casey, Gretarsson, Connolly, Mitchell, Hamilton, Yates

Hull: Baxter, Elder, Greaves, Longman, McLoughlin, Bernard, Smallwood, Docherty, Lewis-Potter, Honeyman, Magennis

Subs: Cartwright, Williams, Smith, Fleming, Smith, Cannon, Eaves

Referee: Dean Whitestone