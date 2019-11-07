Ryan Hardie and Joe Nuttall need goals to boost confidence says Blackpool boss Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson has backed Blackpool strikers Ryan Hardie and Joe Nuttall to overcome their crisis of confidence.

READ MORE: Former Pool boss McPhillips in Morecambe frame

The duo, who have only scored one goal each this season, both produced under-par displays in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Wolves Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

The summer signings, who have yet to find the back of the net in the league, wanted to impress in midweek to force their way into Grayson’s first-team plans.

But they were unable to stake a claim and nine-goal top scorer Armand Gnanduillet looks to have the striker’s role nailed down.

Grayson said: “It was a nearly night for both of them. They were nearly on the end of a few bits and bobs. Joe had a few long-distance shots.

“I suppose it comes with confidence. Once you get a couple of goals under your belt you will do things a little bit differently and feel a little bit sharper.

“Both are desperate to get some goals and I’m sure they’re not far away, then we’ll see their performances increase by 10 or 15 per cent.

“We know they’re capable of scoring goals and producing performances.

“They’re probably just missing a little bit that’s not allowing them to show what they’re really capable of doing.”

One man who did impress was Callum Guy, who produced an all-action display in the middle of the park.

The midfielder has been in and out of Blackpool’s side this season but did his chances of grabbing another start in Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Morecambe no harm.

Guy was one of eight changes to Pool’s line-up from the weekend win over Peterborough United, and Grayson believes a number of those players have given him a selection headache ahead of their second cup tie of the week.

Grayson said: “Callum was outstanding with his workrate and his quality on the ball. His range of passing was very good too.

“There were other players who fit into that category as well, so it was nice to see some players get 90 minutes who haven’t played for a few weeks. It’s a nice position to be in for Saturday and the following Saturday when we return to the league.”

