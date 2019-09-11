Ryan Edwards vows to right the wrongs in tough week of training at Blackpool

Ryan Edwards says he and his Blackpool team-mates must work hard to put things right on the training pitch this week.

The Seasiders fell to their first League One defeat of the season on Saturday, going down 3-2 away to Coventry City.

Simon Grayson’s men were guilty of basic defensive errors, which Edwards says need to be addressed before Saturday’s home game against MK Dons.

The defender said: “There’s no Tuesday game, which we’ve had a lot of recently, so that gives us a chance to get on the training pitch and put things right.

“I’m sure the manager will get us well drilled and ready for MK Dons next Saturday.

“We knew the goals we had conceded were sloppy. The manager knows he didn’t have to tell us – we’re not stupid, we knew.

“It’s frustrating because it’s not like us. We’ve been pretty solid all season.

“So to switch off like that and have a lapse in concentration is massively disappointing.”

Edwards himself was culpable for the first of the Sky Blues’ goals when he was involved in a mix-up with Ollie Turton. This allowed the hosts a route back into a game which Pool had led 2-0.

“It’s nothing to do with anyone else. It’s not the fans, it’s not the management team or the lads on the bench,” Edwards said.

“It’s about taking responsibility on the pitch and that’s what we should have done.

“I should have been a voice and told people where to go and where to slot in to see us through to half-time.

“Had we done that and been 2-0 away at half-time away to Coventry ... you couldn’t have asked for much more than that.”

If Blackpool are to get back to winning ways on Saturday, Edwards believes their vociferous home support will have a big part to play.

“Home or away, we bring a lot of fans and they bring a great atmosphere,” the 25-year-old said.

“Certainly at Bloomfield Road there’s a big change this year since the ownership has changed.

“We know they will keep coming back. But we also know we’ve got to keep playing well for them to come back in their numbers and raise that atmosphere.”

The atmosphere at Bloomfield Road is likely to be in stark contrast to that at St Andrew’s, where Coventry now ground-share with Birmingham City.

The home support took up just one stand on Saturday, while the remainder of the ground was unused, except by the away contingent.

Edwards added: “It was strange seeing half the stadium empty. It doesn’t affect you on the pitch, if I’m being honest. We’ve all done it before, so this was just another game.

“They had one stand open for the home fans and the away fans are in a corner, but it makes no difference to how the game goes.”