Ryan Edwards has goals at both ends of the field with Blackpool

Latest signing Ryan Edwards scored against Blackpool last season and is targeting an improved goal tally for the Seasiders next season.

The 25-year-old defender became Blackpool’s second summer signing and the first of the Simon Sadler era when he agreed a two-year deal on Friday, turning down a new contract at Plymouth.

The Liverpudlian’s goal in the 2-2 draw at Bloomfield Road in March was one of Edwards’ five for the Pilgrims last season and one of the ways he hopes to help Pool next season is by increasing that tally.

He said: “I scored five last season and with my size I should have got at least a couple more.

“I hit the post against Blackpool at home and I want to improve that scoring rate.

“I’ll come up for set-pieces but a for a defender goals are bonuses and the main thing is that you keep them out.”

By boosting Pool at both ends of the field, Edwards hopes to help Pool improve on last season’s 10th-placed finish.

“I’m delighted it’s done and now I can try to help get this club back where it belongs,” he added.

“I’m happy to have got the deal over the line. I’ve tried to enjoy my summer but in the back of your head you want to get your future sorted as quickly as possible, and Blackpool have been keen to do that since the back end of last season.

“It’s massive to get it sorted before pre-season as managers want to get their signings in as early as they can. If you sign late you are playing catch-up and no player wants that.”

Edwards feels he is joining Pool at an ideal time, with a manager he admires and a new owner installed.

He added: “I was well aware of the takeover and it’s all positive for the club. Last season there were sniffs of it, with the fans coming back through the door, and you want to play in front of as many as you can.

“Hopefully that’s just the start of good things to come.

“Terry McPhillips played a massive part in my development as a young lad and he got me ready for men’s football as a youth player at Blackburn.

“I’ve got on with him ever since and always kept in touch.

“I’m delighted he had the chance to show what he’s about at Blackpool. They were unlucky not to make the play-offs last season and there’s no reason why they can’t kick on.”

While under McPhillips’ wing at Ewood Park, Edwards tasted League football with a series of loans, including stints at Fleetwood Town and Morecambe, where he went on to spend three seasons before moving on to Plymouth two years ago.

His time in Devon ended unhappily as Plymouth were relegated to League Two on the final day.

Edwards said: “It was a disappointing end to last season at Plymouth. It was in our hands but we didn’t do enough as a team.

“But now I’m looking forward to getting going again and improving on what this team did last season.”