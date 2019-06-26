Ryan Edwards: Blackpool tried to sign me in 2017 when I was on my way to join Plymouth

New Blackpool defender Ryan Edwards has revealed he was close to joining the Seasiders when Gary Bowyer was in charge.

The 25-year-old, who joined the club earlier this month, was contacted by Bowyer in the summer of 2017.

However, the centre- back had already pledged to join Plymouth Argyle, where he has spent the last two seasons.

Despite Argyle’s relegation to League Two in May, Edwards insists he has no regrets over that decision.

He said: “Funnily enough, when Gary Bowyer was here I nearly signed then but I’d already agreed to join Plymouth.

“I had a flight booked and I was on my way down there to sign when he rang me to try and turn me around.

“But I had made a promise to Plymouth. I kept to my word and signed there for two years.

“If it was earlier (Bowyer’s call), you never know what could have happened but that’s in the past now and we have to move forward.”

Edwards joined Blackpool on a free transfer after turning down a new deal at Home Park, where he made 38 appearances.

The defender, who had a spell on loan with Fleetwood Town, has agreed a two-year deal with the Seasiders.

The Liverpudlian knows manager Terry McPhillips well, having played under him in Blackburn Rovers’ youth system.

Edwards, who has also featured for Rochdale, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers, admits it’s good to be back in the north-west but says he’s prepared to play wherever is best for his career.

He added: “It seems not so long ago I was wearing red up the road in Morecambe.

“As you get older the years seem to go quicker, the seasons seem to go quicker and the summers seem to go quicker. Here I am now back up north and it’s nice to be back.

“I wouldn’t say it was always my plan to come back. If I’m honest, before the Blackpool interest I was pretty close to signing somewhere else down south.

“That’s not a problem to me, where I’m living. I loved living down south. It was a great experience and a lovely place to live.

“I’d recommend it to anyone who gets the opportunity because it gets you out of your comfort zone as a player and as a man.

“It doesn’t matter for me where the location is – it’s what is best for my football career.

“After speaking to Blackpool I decided that is what is good for me.”