Ryan Edwards becomes Blackpool FC's second summer signing

Defender Ryan Edwards has become Blackpool’s second summer signing and the first of the Simon Sadler era.

The 25-year-old joins on a free transfer after turning down a new deal at Plymouth Argyle, where he has spent the last two seasons.

The centre back has agreed a two-year deal with the Seasiders.

Edwards made 38 appearances for Plymouth last term and has previously spent time on loan with Fleetwood Town, while Morecambe and Rochdale are also among his former clubs.

The Liverpudlian knows manager Terry McPhillips well having played under him during his time in Blackburn Rovers’ youth system.

The 6ft 5ins defender is described as a commanding centre half who is also capable of chipping in with goals, having found the back of the net on five occasions last season.

It’s understood Blackpool beat the likes of Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers to his signature.

Edwards, who made a successful recovery from cancer last year, joins Adi Yussuf in signing for the Seasiders this summer, the striker making the move to Bloomfield Road from Solihull Moors.

Players contracted for next season: Nick Anderton, Marc Bola, Myles Boney, Yusifu Ceesay, Nathan Delfouneso, Ryan Edwards,Liam Feeney, Armand Gnanduillet, Callum Guy, Mark Howard, Christoffer Mafoumbi, Michael Nottingham, Harry Pritchard, Rowan Roache, Jay Spearing, Jordan Thompson, Curtis Tilt, Ollie Turton, Matty Virtue, Adi Yussuf

Contract offered to: Jimmy Ryan