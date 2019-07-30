Rumoured Blackpool target Joe Nuttall attracting interest from League One rivals

Rumoured Blackpool target Joe Nuttall is also thought to be attracting the interest of League One rivals Ipswich Town.

The Sun have claimed Ipswich are considering a swap deal for the Blackburn striker, with goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski going in the opposite direction.

However the East Anglian Daily Press are reporting Bialkowski is set to move to Championship club Millwall on loan, with Lions striker Tom Elliott joining Ipswich - also on loan - in exchange.

Elliott, they claim, was at Portman Road yesterday to undergo a medical.

However, The Sun reported late last night that Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall joining Ipswich is a 'possible alternative'.

Blackburn are known to be on the lookout for a backup keeper to provide competition to Christian Walton, who recently arrived on loan from Brighton, having sold last season’s number one David Raya to Brentford.

Nuttall, meanwhile, signed for Blackburn in 2017 after an unsuccessful stint in Scotland, having originally come through the youth ranks at Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has only scored eight goals in 37 appearances for Blackburn but has been prolific for the club’s Under-23 side.

He scored twice in Blackburn U23s’ 2-0 win against Southport on Sunday, taking his pre-season tally to five goals.

Speaking after the outing, Nuttall said: "My aim this season is for regular football."

That’s something he’s unlikely to get at Ewood Park as he’s currently behind Danny Graham, Adam Armstrong, Sam Gallagher, Ben Brereton and Dominic Samuel in the pecking order.

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson will be well aware of Nuttall’s talents given his son Joe has also made several appearances for Blackburn’s U23 side.