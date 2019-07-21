Rotherham boss hints Millers might have to give up hunt for Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has hinted he may have to give up his chase for Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt.

The Millers were expected to come back with an improved offer for Tilt having recently sold defender Semi Ajayi to West Bromwich Albion for a fee believed to be £1.5m.

However, it is understood Pool have informed their League One rivals they won’t be entertaining any offers for the 27-year-old, who has also been offered an improved contract to remain with the club.

Simon Grayson, speaking after yesterday's pre-season win at Barrow, told The Gazette he's under no pressure to sell any of the club's best players.

Warne remains an admirer of Tilt but may have to turn his back on the centre half as Simon Sadler is reluctant to sell.

"I'm looking in quite a few areas," Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser after his side beat Chesterfield 2-1 in a friendly on Saturday.

"There is money for me to spend, although there was money for me to spend anyway before we sold Will (Vaulks) and Semi.

"The players we bring in have to fit what we want, fit in with our wage structure and improve us. And they have to be available.

"There have been a few signings I have wanted to make but clubs simply haven't been prepared to sell.

"I know money talks and you can offer a lot more than a player is worth but that is not something I am prepared to do.

"We need to strengthen and, quite obviously, we have got the funds to do that."