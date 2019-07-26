Rotherham boss confirms Millers are turning attention away from Blackpool's Curtis Tilt

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has accepted defeat in his bid to sign Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt.

It's understood Pool's League One rivals came close to signing the centre back earlier in the window only for the Seasiders to renege on the deal.

The Millers were expected to come back with an improved offer for Tilt having recently sold defender Semi Ajayi to West Bromwich Albion for a fee believed to be £1.5m.

However, it is understood Pool have informed their League One rivals they won’t be entertaining any offers for the 27-year-old, who has also been offered an improved contract to remain with the club.

Warne is now looking at other targets and confirmed the club's chase for Tilt is dead in the water.

“It has been well reported that I've gone for a centre-half and the deal hasn't come off even though we thought it was definitely going to happen," he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“There is another player we enquired about (thought to be Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta) a couple of months ago and we've upped our offer a couple of times.

“I'm putting in a bid for another one I'm hopeful of bringing one of them in.

"The window stays open until the beginning of September so it's not imperative we have one in for the start of the season.

“I just want to make sure I get the right one. I might have to start the season without one coming in but, ideally, we need another defender."

Meanwhile Rotherham striker and ex-Blackpool man Kyle Vassell is being linked with a surprise move to League Two big-spenders Salford City.

However Warne, who has been impressed with the 26-year-old's form in pre-season, says he wants him to say.

“There is interest from a few clubs in a couple of my players, Kyle being one of them,” Warne added.

“I'm managing him on a daily basis on the assumption that he's going to be here.

“I don't foresee a situation where he won't be my player. But if he does go, I have other players that I'd like to bring in.

“I like Kyle. He's had a really good pre-season and has been pretty fundamental to most of our good forward play going.

“I don't see him leaving. Sincerely, I'd like to think he will be our player this season and I haven't been shown anything yet to make me think anything different.”