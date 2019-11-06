'Rocky Bushiri, what a guy!': Blackpool fans have their say on dramatic EFL Trophy win against Wolves' U21s

Rocky Bushiri ripped his shirt off in celebration of his stoppage-time winner
Rocky Bushiri ripped his shirt off in celebration of his stoppage-time winner
Share this article

Rocky Bushiri scored a 93rd-minute winner against Wolves' Under-21s last night to send Blackpool through to the knockout stages of the EFL Trophy.

Here's what Pool fans have had to say about the result: