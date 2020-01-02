Rocky Bushiri returns to Norwich City as loan spell with Blackpool is cut short

Rocky Bushiri's time at Blackpool has been cut short and the defender has returned to parent club Norwich City.

READ MORE: Simon Grayson reads the riot act to Blackpool players after New Year's Day defeat to Rotherham



The 20-year-old, who was due to spend the season with the Seasiders, is now due to go out on loan to a club in his native country Belgium.

Bushiri made just seven appearances for Blackpool during his short stay and started only two league games.

He did manage to score for the Seasiders, the Belgium Under-21 international hitting a stoppage-time winner in Pool's EFL Trophy win against Wolves Under-21s in November.

Bushiri memorably ripped off his shirt to celebrate the goal in front of a virtually empty Bloomfield Road.

But aside from that comical moment, the defender had no joy and was often confined to the bench or struggled to make the squad entirely.

"Rocky Bushiri has been recalled back to Norwich and will go to Belgium on loan," Grayson told The Gazette after yesterday's defeat at Rotherham United.

“We thank him for the bits he did for us, it didn’t quite work out that one."

Bushiri's return to Carrow Road now frees up a loan spot for Grayson to utilise during this month's transfer window.