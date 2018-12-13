Rock-solid Blackpool on par with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for number of clean sheets in 2018

New stats released today have revealed Blackpool have kept the third highest number of clean sheets in the top five divisions during the calendar year.

The Seasiders have claimed an impressive 18 shutouts in 2018, 10 of them coming during this season's campaign.

According to playmakerstats, that puts them on par with Liverpool, Middlesbrough, Wigan Athletic and Leyton Orient.

No other side in League One has kept as many clean sheets as Blackpool this season, although in 2018 National League side Wrexham have managed to claim an impressive 21.

Tuesday night's opponents Solihull Moors have kept the second highest number of clean sheets this calendar year with 20.

AFC Fylde join Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa, Southend United and Tranmere Rovers with 17 clean sheets in 2018.