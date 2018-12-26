Rochdale v Blackpool: Team news from Boxing Day clash at Spotland

Blackpool are missing a trio of key defensive players for their Boxing Day trip to Rochdale this afternoon.

Curtis Tilt and Ollie Turton remain out injured and have also been joined on the sidelines by Donervon Daniels.

It means Pool have reverted to a back four for today's trip to Spotland, with Ben Heneghan and Paudie O'Connor the two centre backs.

Harry Pritchard and John O'Sullivan also drop out of the team that lost 1-0 against Barnsley last Saturday.

Michael Nottingham, Callum Guy and Nathan Delfouneso join O'Connor in coming into the side as Terry McPhillips makes four changes to the line-up.

Joe Dodoo and Mark Cullen remain out injured.

Rochdale are 17th in League One and seven points behind the Seasiders, who are five points adrift of the play-off spots.

Keith Hill has named an unchanged side from the 2-1 win at Southend United last weekend.

TEAMS

Rochdale: Moore, Rafferty, Delaney, Williams, Camps, Williams, Rathbone, Done, Adshead, Gillam, Henderson

Subs: Lillis, Ntlhe, McNulty, McGahey, Andrew, Perkins, Inman

Blackpool: Howard, Nottingham, Heneghan, O'Connor, Bola, Spearing, Guy, Thompson, Feeney, Delfouneso, Gnanduillet

Subs: Boney, McLaughlin, Bunney, Taylor, Pritchard, O'Sullivan, Davies

Referee: Thomas Bramall