Rochdale confirm signing of Blackpool's Ryan McLaughlin for undisclosed fee

Ryan McLaughlin has left Blackpool to join League One rivals Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.

The full-back has agreed a deal until the summer of 2020 with the Spotland outfit, with Rochdale understood to have paid a five-figure fee for his services.

McLaughlin looked set to join Scottish side St Mirren earlier this week when the 24-year-old had signed the paperwork for a six-month loan deal.

But a last-minute cash bid swayed his mind to make a move to Rochdale that is likely to suit McLaughlin given he is based in the North West.

The defender, who is also capable of playing on the wing, joined the Seasiders from Oldham during the summer, with Blackpool paying a small compensation fee for his services.

However he has made just 11 appearances since then, with the majority of those coming in cup competitions.

McLaughlin has started just one league game this season, the 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers in November.

A club spokesman said: "We thank him for his contribution this season and wish him the very best for the future."