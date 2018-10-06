Rochdale boss Keith Hill pleased with entertainment value in draw against Blackpool

Rochdale boss Keith Hill was happy with the entertainment on offer in his side's 2-2 draw with Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The visitors came from behind twice this afternoon to seal the point, which came courtesy of Calvin Andrew's 87th minute header.

Dale had earlier equalised through Ryan Delaney after Jordan Thompson had put Blackpool in front early on, with Curtis Tilt then giving the Seasiders a 2-1 half-time lead.

"I think it's a fair result," Hill said.

"First half we were brilliant but the scoreline was a disappointment. That was the only disappointment from that first half as well as the mini-mistakes for both goals.

"But we responded well. It was a very competitive match and there were some great tackles. I thought it was an entertaining football game.

"The one thing I want my supporters to do and what I want to do is enjoy watching the team and I've started to again now.

"I'm pretty pleased with a lot of aspects from the game and the courage to go and get an equaliser.

"To go in 2-1 behind at half time I was really disappointed, but we got a deserved equaliser.

"I thought second half Blackpool were probably a little bit better than us but it's a great equaliser from Calvin Andrew.

"It was a perfect end to the game for us. If you can't win a game, you certainly don't want to lose it and we don't want to get into that situation where we're losing, losing and losing.

"But I'm pleased with the way we played, because the way we play is very important. It's got to be entertaining.

"We do want to win football matches but I want to win them the way I want to play and I'm pretty pleased with that."