Rochdale boss delighted to keep clean sheet against 'exceptional' Blackpool

Rochdale boss Brian Barry-Murphy admitted Blackpool's quality was the reason why his side struggled during today's 0-0 draw at Spotland.

The home side were second best for the vast majority of the game and struggled to lay a glove on Simon Grayson's men.

While chances were also few and far between for the Seasiders, they were always looking the most likely to snatch the three points.

As it was, Pool were forced to settle for a point to extend their unbeaten start to the new season.

“I thought it was a great clean sheet," Barry-Murphy said.

"We have to be honest with ourselves and admit we didn’t reach the same heights we have done in previous weeks.

"The conditions were difficult and what I mean by that is the opposition and their quality of play. They’re top of the table for a reason and they’re an exceptional side.

"We just didn’t have any fluency in the game but the lads gave it everything and they fought right until the end.

"We found a way to get a clean sheet and a point and I think the lads deserve a lot of credit for the way they performed throughout the game.”