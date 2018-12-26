Rochdale 2-1 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from cruel Boxing Day defeat

Despite a brave and valiant effort, 10-man Blackpool went down to a cruel late defeat in their Boxing Day clash against Rochdale at Spotland.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
Mark Howard - 8
Made a string of superb stops which almost proved crucial but nothing he could have done with Dale’s goals.
Michael Nottingham - 7
Scored his first league goal with a clinical, arrowed finish to get Blackpool back on level terms in the first half.
Ben Heneghan - 7
Won header after header and made some vitals blocks as Pool came under the cosh after the red card.
Paudie O’Connor - 7
Didn’t do himself any harm with a strong performance in the middle of the back four on a rare league start.
Marc Bola - 7
An attacking threat down the left before the red, producing some dangerous crosses into the Rochdale box.
Jay Spearing - 7
Cleaned up any midfield danger and Pool going down to 10 men only seemed to spur him on in the second half.
Callum Guy - 6
Did plenty of good defensive work when Rochdale had a man advantage on his return to the side.
Jordan Thompson - 5
Moment of stupidity cost Blackpool a result. Had earlier hit the post as Pool looked for an instant equaliser.
Nathan Delfouneso - 6
Got in behind Rochdale’s backline on a couple of occasions and always a threat down the right flank.
Liam Feeney - 6
Had some bright moments in the first half and worked hard defensively to help Pool hang on before coming off.
Armand Gnanduillet - 7
Missed two good early chances but worked tirelessly and did ever so well to set up Michael Nottingham’s equaliser.
Subs used
Harry Pritchard - 6
For Feeney, 71
Provided fresh legs as Blackpool desperately clung on for the final 20 minutes, but they couldn’t see out the whole game.
Joe Bunney - 6
For Guy, 81
Received a mixed response from the supporters of his former club after coming on to provide cover on the left side.
John O’Sullivan - 6
For Delfouneso, 90
Brought on as soon as Pool went behind and had no time to rescue Pool and get them back on level terms.
Subs not used: Myles Boney, Ryan McLaughlin, Chris Taylor, Steve Davies
Rochdale: Moore, Rafferty, Delaney, Williams, Camps, Williams (Andrew), Rathbone, Done, Adshead (Inman), Gillam (Nthle), Henderson
Subs not used: Lillis, McNulty, McGahey, Perkins
Referee: Thomas Bramall
Attendance: 4,006 (740 Blackpool)
Next match: AFC Wimbledon (away, Saturday, December 29, 3pm, SkyBet League One)