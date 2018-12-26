Rochdale 1-2 Blackpool: Matt Scrafton's player ratings from cruel Boxing Day defeat

Despite a brave and valiant effort, 10-man Blackpool went down to a cruel late defeat in their Boxing Day clash against Rochdale at Spotland.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Mark Howard - 8

Made a string of superb stops which almost proved crucial but nothing he could have done with Dale’s goals.

Michael Nottingham - 7

Scored his first league goal with a clinical, arrowed finish to get Blackpool back on level terms in the first half.

Ben Heneghan - 7

Won header after header and made some vitals blocks as Pool came under the cosh after the red card.

Paudie O’Connor - 7

Didn’t do himself any harm with a strong performance in the middle of the back four on a rare league start.

Marc Bola - 7

An attacking threat down the left before the red, producing some dangerous crosses into the Rochdale box.

Jay Spearing - 7

Cleaned up any midfield danger and Pool going down to 10 men only seemed to spur him on in the second half.

Callum Guy - 6

Did plenty of good defensive work when Rochdale had a man advantage on his return to the side.

Jordan Thompson - 5

Moment of stupidity cost Blackpool a result. Had earlier hit the post as Pool looked for an instant equaliser.

Nathan Delfouneso - 6

Got in behind Rochdale’s backline on a couple of occasions and always a threat down the right flank.

Liam Feeney - 6

Had some bright moments in the first half and worked hard defensively to help Pool hang on before coming off.

Armand Gnanduillet - 7

Missed two good early chances but worked tirelessly and did ever so well to set up Michael Nottingham’s equaliser.

Subs used

Harry Pritchard - 6

For Feeney, 71

Provided fresh legs as Blackpool desperately clung on for the final 20 minutes, but they couldn’t see out the whole game.

Joe Bunney - 6

For Guy, 81

Received a mixed response from the supporters of his former club after coming on to provide cover on the left side.

John O’Sullivan - 6

For Delfouneso, 90

Brought on as soon as Pool went behind and had no time to rescue Pool and get them back on level terms.

Subs not used: Myles Boney, Ryan McLaughlin, Chris Taylor, Steve Davies

Rochdale: Moore, Rafferty, Delaney, Williams, Camps, Williams (Andrew), Rathbone, Done, Adshead (Inman), Gillam (Nthle), Henderson

Subs not used: Lillis, McNulty, McGahey, Perkins

Referee: Thomas Bramall

Attendance: 4,006 (740 Blackpool)

Next match: AFC Wimbledon (away, Saturday, December 29, 3pm, SkyBet League One)