Robertson: Blackpool must take confidence from Charlton draw

Blackpool goalscorer Clark Robertson says the Seasiders must take confidence from their last-ditch draw at Charlton Athletic.

Pool appeared to be heading for their fourth defeat on the spin after Joe Aribo had given Charlton a first-half lead.

Robertson's 90th minute goal earned Blackpool a well-earned draw

But Robertson equalised in the last minute of normal time to secure Blackpool's first point in their last four outings.

The centre back, speaking after full-time on Saturday, says the Seasiders must use this as a spring board for the rest of their festive schedule.

“I didn’t really know what to do celebration wise but big Armand (Gnanduillet) has flicked the ball back in the box and I reacted first to the ball and flicked it over the line," he said.

“I think had I not flicked it over then the defender would have cleared it away on the line.

“Our second half performance merited at least a point.

“I thought we played a lot better in the second half than we did in the first so we’ve got to take confidence from that heading into Tuesday’s game (against Scunthorpe United).

“I think we were a bit more direct in the first half but in the second they may be allowed us to play a bit more in their half.

“Maybe Charlton didn’t expect us to go long and had to change their game plan a bit which stretched the game.

“That worked because in the second half we saw a lot more of the ball and created some chances.

“Maybe we could have been a couple of goals down in the first half, but other than one save I don’t think Williams has had too much to do.

“We were a lot tighter in the second half which allowed us to go up the other end and score in the last minute.”