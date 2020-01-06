Revealed: The six-figure financial boost Blackpool COULD pocket if they beat Reading

Blackpool could benefit from a six-figure financial boost – courtesy of the FA Cup’s increased prize fund.

The Tangerines drew 2-2 with Championship side Reading last weekend but could be set for a healthy financial reward.

Unlike the Carabao Cup, winners in each round of the FA Cup are able to benefit from the competition’s substantial prize fund, which sees £135,000 on offer to the winners of third round ties.

That means Blackpool could scoop that sum by beating Reading in the replay next week.

Unfortunately for the loser, while there is consolation prize money on offer for losing sides in the qualifying rounds, there are no such financial rewards from the first round proper onwards.

However, should Blackpool able to mount a successful FA Cup run this term, they could see further financial boosts heading their way.

Here’s the full prize money available in this year’s FA Cup:

- First Round - winning sides receive £36,000

- Second Round – winning sides receive £54,000

- Third Round - winning sides receive £135,000

- Fourth Round – winning sides receive £180,000

- Fifth Round – winning sides receive £360,000

- Quarter Final – winning sides receive £720,000

- Semi Final – winning sides receive £1.8m; losing sides receive £900,000

- Final – winner receives £3.6m; runner-up receives £1.8m

Simon Grayson's side could also pocket a broadcast fee of around £75,000 if any of their ties are selected to be televised.